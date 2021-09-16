18,264 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.27.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

