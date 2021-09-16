$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce sales of $2.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the lowest is $1.51 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $9.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

