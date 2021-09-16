$2.89 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $472.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 618,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

