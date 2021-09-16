2,016 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,062.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.04. 258,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,519,910. The company has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.