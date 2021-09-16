$247.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $247.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.12 million to $251.20 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $321.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $976.15 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.