$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.73 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.75. 1,505,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

