308 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

