360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 3.4%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 6,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,383,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

