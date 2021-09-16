3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 87.1% in August

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 63,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,767. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

