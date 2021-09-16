3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Down 87.1% in August

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DDDX remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 63,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,767. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
