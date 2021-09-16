3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $312.12

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.12 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 316.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 710,465 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.87. The company has a current ratio of 45.62, a quick ratio of 35.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

