3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.1% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 4,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.71. 108,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

