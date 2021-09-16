418,563 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 418,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 259,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $363.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

