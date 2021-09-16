$450.90 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $450.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.30 million and the highest is $455.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.84. 168,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.