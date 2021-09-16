50,000 Shares in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

In other Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.