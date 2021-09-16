69,636 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of TIXT opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

