7,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,277,000 after buying an additional 521,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 377,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. 75,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,215. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $65.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

