$81.01 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report sales of $81.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.52 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BGSF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

