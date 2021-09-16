8,320 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 217.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $38.32.

