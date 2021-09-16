95,060 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SKT stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

