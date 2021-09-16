Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.44 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

