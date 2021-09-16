Abcam plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abcam in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

