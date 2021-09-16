abrdn plc Buys Shares of 615,221 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 615,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,771,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.54 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

