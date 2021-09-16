abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $95,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock opened at $452.49 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

