abrdn plc Has $76.66 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of Welltower worth $76,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Welltower stock opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

