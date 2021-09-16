abrdn plc Purchases 11,101 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

abrdn plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 963,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $66,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

