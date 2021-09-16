abrdn plc Sells 37,955 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

abrdn plc cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $88,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $99,330,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $72,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1,543.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.84. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $213.51 and a one year high of $309.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

