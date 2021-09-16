abrdn plc Sells 92,751 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,751 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $71,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.30.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $359.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $364.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.