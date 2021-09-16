Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.71 Million

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.57 million and the lowest is $179.90 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $710.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,380 shares of company stock worth $848,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

