Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

