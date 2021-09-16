AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

