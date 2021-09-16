Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 883,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

