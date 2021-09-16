Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 742.0% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Adbri alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. Adbri has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.