Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.