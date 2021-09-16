Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

