Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $942,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

