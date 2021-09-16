Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,059 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

