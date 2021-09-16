Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 130,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,849. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. Research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

