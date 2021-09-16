Aeternity Market Capitalization Hits $44.38 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,398,990 coins and its circulating supply is 343,578,046 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

