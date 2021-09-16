AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. AF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,755,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

