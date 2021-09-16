AF Advisors Inc. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. 39,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

