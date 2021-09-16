AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $63,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after purchasing an additional 170,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.38. 63,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,300. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

