AGF Investments Inc. Has $167.87 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,834 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $167,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $5,626,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

