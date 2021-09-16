AGF Investments Inc. Sells 33,441 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,441 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of United Rentals worth $87,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average of $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

