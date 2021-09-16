agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell Sells 100,000 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AGL opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

