agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Sells $518,865,367.86 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

