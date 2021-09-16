AI Doctor (AIDOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.36 million and $18,541.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

