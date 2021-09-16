Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 21.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

