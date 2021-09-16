Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $244,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.