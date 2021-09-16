Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,621 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,870,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

