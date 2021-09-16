Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

